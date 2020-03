BRIEF-Carmila Says It Has A Strong Financial Strength To Face Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Carmila SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CARMILA GROUP BENEFITS FROM A STRONG FINANCIAL STRENGTH TO CALMLY PASS CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS AND SUPPORT ITS TENANTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THREE COUNTRIES IN WHICH CARMILA OPERATES, FRANCE, SPAIN AND ITALY, ARE NOW SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS WHEREBY ONLY ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES ARE TO REMAIN OPEN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN ORDER TO SUPPORT TENANTS DURING THIS PERIOD, CARMILA DIFFERS PAYMENT OF NEXT RENTAL AND CHARGES INVOICING UNTIL END OF APRIL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS DECIDED ON ALL THREE GEOGRAPHIES AND FOR WHOLE OF Q2 OF 2020, TO ADAPT INVOICING OF RENTS AND CHARGES BY DIVIDING THEM INTO 3 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS DUE AT END-OF-PERIOD

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MEASURES HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO DELAY NON-ESSENTIAL INVESTMENTS AND TO STRENGTHEN FURTHER THE COMPANY’S CASH POSITION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN ITS THREE COUNTRIES, GROUP HAS POSITIVE CASH POSITIONS AND CAPACITY TO RAPIDLY REINFORCE THEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)