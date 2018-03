March 27 (Reuters) - Carna Biosciences Inc

* Says it and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd , signed an agreement on joint research with the aim of discovering novel kinase inhibitors for psychiatric and neurological disorders, as well as on the subsequent development and commercialization of such therapeutic agent

