March 13 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp:

* FOUR ADDITIONAL NORTH AMERICAN CRUISE LINE BRANDS WILL TAKE A VOLUNTARY MONTH-LONG PAUSE, SUSPENDING NEW CRUISE VOYAGES

* TEMPORARY PAUSE IN FLEET CRUISE OPERATIONS ON CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE, CUNARD NORTH AMERICA, HOLLAND AMERICA LINE AND SEABOURN

* PAUSE IN CRUISE OPERATIONS IS BEING MADE OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION TO SUPPORT GLOBAL EFFORT TO CONTAIN SPREAD OF COVID-19