Sept 26 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp

* On conf call- “Caribbean is open for business and is going strong”

* Including last few weeks of bookings that were impacted by hurricane news, cumulative bookings for first half of 2018 are still “well ahead of the prior year at nicely higher prices”

* Caribbean program is ahead of the prior year on occupancy at nicely higher prices

* Forecasting a capacity increase of 2.2% for 2018

* September guidance for net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd is an increase of about 2.5% compared to June forecast, partly due to additional expenses driven by canceled voyages due to hurricanes and the typhoon

* 5 heavily frequented ports in Caribbean have been substantially impacted

* 4Th quarter is largely booked and we’re not looking to stimulate demand through pricing

* CEO- “Chinese are not going to Korea right now. And it turns out that for some reason, they’re not going to Japan. ”

* CEO- less than 5 percent of our capacity is in China

* CEO- broadly 7 to 9 percent of ports in the Caribbean were affected by hurricanes to the point where they were shut down

* CEO- don’t see any extraordinary slowdown or negative impact at this point in Florida and Texas Further company coverage: