April 14 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp:

* CARNIVAL CORP CEO ARNOLD DONALD SAYS BOOKINGS FOR 2021 ARE STRONG- CNBC INTERVIEW

* CARNIVAL CEO DONALD SAYS WE ARE GOING TO INCREASE OUR LIQUIDITY - CNBC

* CARNIVAL CEO DONALD SAYS WE ARE GOING TO BE WORKING VERY HARD SEEKING ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY OPTIONS - CNBC

* CARNIVAL CEO DONALD SAYS THINK WE CAN GET THROUGH END OF THE YEAR WITH CURRENT LIQUIDITY, WITH NO REVENUES COMING IN - CNBC Source text: cnb.cx/2VtLkMn Further company coverage: