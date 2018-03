BRIEF-Carnival Corp Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.54

March 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56 TO $0.60

* Q1 REVENUE $4.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $4.11 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* ‍AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES​

* QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT

* BASED ON CURRENT BOOKING TRENDS, COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NET REVENUE YIELDS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5 PERCENT

* IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018

* ‍Q2 CONSTANT CURRENCY NET REVENUE YIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 2.5 TO 3.5 PERCENT​

* CARNIVAL - ‍EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT​

* IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QUARTER

* NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY FOR Q2 2018 EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 4.0 PERCENT TO 5.0 PERCENT

* ‍CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $4.19 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.31, REVENUE VIEW $18.70 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S