2 months ago
June 22, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Carnival Corp qtrly diluted EPS $0.52

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp

* Carnival corp qtrly diluted eps $0.52

* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps

* Carnival corp - q3 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up approximately 4 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival corp - expects full year 2017 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 3.5 percent compared to prior year

* Carnival corp qtrly gross revenue yields (revenue per available lower berth day or "albd") increased 2.7 percent

* Carnival corp says q2 2017 adjusted net income of $378 million, or $0.52 adjusted eps

* Carnival corp qtrly gross cruise costs including fuel per albd increased 3.2 percent

* Carnival corp - net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd in constant currency for q3 of 2017 are expected to be in line with prior year

* Carnival - expects fy net cruise costs excluding fuel per albd in constant currency to be up approximately 1.5 percent compared to march guidance

* Carnival corp - expects adjusted earnings per share for q3 2017 to be in range of $2.16 to $2.20

* Carnival corp - expects full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $3.60 to $3.70

* Carnival - changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates decreased earnings by $0.12 per share for quater

* Carnival corp - revenues for q2 of 2017 of $3.9 billion versus $3.7 billion in prior year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.14, revenue view $5.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $3.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sXZHwI) Further company coverage:

