* CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND AUTHORIZES ADDITIONAL $1 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASES