March 13 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp:

* CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES PAUSE IN SERVICE

* CARNIVAL CORP - PAUSING OPERATIONS IMMEDIATELY ACROSS ITS FLEET OF SHIPS BASED IN NORTH AMERICA AND WILL RESUME THEM ON FRIDAY, APRIL 10

* CARNIVAL CORP - ALL SHIPS CURRENTLY AT SEA WILL CONTINUE THEIR VOYAGES AND RETURN TO THEIR HOMEPORTS AS SCHEDULED