March 19 (Reuters) - Carnival PLC:

* CARNIVAL CORPORATION EXTENDS OFFER TO GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO CONSIDER CRUISE SHIPS AS TEMPORARY HOSPITALS

* CARNIVAL CORP - INITIATIVE WOULD UTILIZE CONVERTED CRUISE SHIPS FOR NON-COVID-19 PATIENTS TO HELP RELIEVE PRESSURE ON LAND-BASED HOSPITALS

* CARNIVAL - SELECT SHIPS INCLUDING CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE, HOLLAND AMERICA LINE WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE TO COMMUNITIES FOR USE AS TEMPORARY HOSPITALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: