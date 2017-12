Dec 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd :

* CO,DISPOSAL CO,INVESTOR ENTER SHARES SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT;INVESTOR AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SUBSCRIPTION SHARES AT $100

* ‍CO AGREED TO CONVERT ALL EXISTING SHARES INTO 1 NON-VOTING DEFERRED SHARE AT CONSIDERATION OF HK$280 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: