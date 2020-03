March 27 (Reuters) - Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:

* REAL ESTATE BUSINESS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CO’S MAJOR CREDITORS HAVE INDICATED WILLINGNESS TO WORK CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH CO

* CERTAIN CREDITORS CONSIDERING PROVIDING CAPITAL TO CO

* WILL CONTINUE WORKING WITH PROFESSIONAL PARTIES TO PUT FORWARD RESTRUCTURING PROGRESS

* RESTRUCTURING PROCESS HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* APPLIED TO HK STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 30 MARCH