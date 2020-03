BRIEF-Carnival Group International Updates On Action And Status Of Debt Restructuring Plan

March 30 (Reuters) - Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON COMPANY’S ACTION AND STATUS OF DEBT RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* ACTIVELY ENGAGING WITH ITS OFFSHORE CREDITORS TO STABILIZE CURRENT SITUATION, TO ACHIEVE CONSENSUAL RESTRUCTURING

* CERTAIN CREDITORS ARE CONSIDERING TO PROVIDE CAPITAL TO SUPPORT COMPANY IN LIGHT OF ITS CURRENT DIFFICULTIES

* APPLIED FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON MONDAY, 30 MARCH

* CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-TRADING IN DEBT SECURITIES OF COMPANY REMAIN SUSPENDED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: