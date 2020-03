BRIEF-Carnival Says Commenced Private Offerings Of $3 bln First-Priority Senior Secured Notes Due 2023 Of Carnival Corp

March 31 (Reuters) - Carnival PLC:

* CARNIVAL - ON MARCH 31, HAS COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERINGS OF $3 BILLION FIRST-PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023 OF CARNIVAL CORPORATION

* CARNIVAL - ON MARCH 31, HAS COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING $1.75 BILLION SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023 OF CARNIVAL CORPORATION

* CARNIVAL - SUSPENDING THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS ON THE COMMON STOCK OF CARNIVAL CORPORATION AND THE ORDINARY SHARES OF CARNIVAL PLC

* CARNIVAL - TWO DEBT FACILITIES WITH ABOUT $400 MILLION OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS WILL BE SECURED ON AN EQUAL AND RATABLE FIRST-PRIORITY BASIS

* CARNIVAL - PRELIM TOTAL REVENUES FOR THE 2020 FIRST QUARTER WERE $4.8 BILLION, COMPARED TO $4.7 BILLION FOR THE 2019 FIRST QUARTER.

* CARNIVAL SAYS PRELIMINARY 2020 Q1 U.S. GAAP NET LOSS OF $1.14 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* CARNIVAL - NET LOSS FOR 2020 Q1 INCLUDES $932 MILLION OF GOODWILL AND SHIP IMPAIRMENT CHARGES

* CARNIVAL - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 Q1 NET LOSS IS APPROXIMATELY $0.23 PER SHARE

* CARNIVAL - PRELIM ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR Q1 2020 $0.22 Source : (bit.ly/2R07unX) Further company coverage: