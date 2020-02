BRIEF-Carnival Says Coronavirus Hit Could Take 55-65 Cents Off 2020 EPS

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Carnival PLC:

* CARNIVAL UPDATE ON FINANCIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* CLOSELY MONITORING EVOLVING SITUATION WITH RESPECT TO CORONAVIRUS

* MEDICAL EXPERTS ARE COORDINATING CLOSELY WITH U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION AND WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

* COORDINATING WITH CDC TO IMPLEMENT ENHANCED SCREENING, PREVENTION AND CONTROL MEASURES FOR ITS GUESTS, CREW AND SHIPS

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS NECESSITATED SUSPENSION OF CRUISE OPERATIONS FROM PORTS IN CHINA

* IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO DETERMINE FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT ON ITS FISCAL YEAR 2020

* IF CO HAD TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS IN ASIA TO END OF APRIL, WOULD IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE BY $0.55 TO $0.65 PER SHARE

* CURRENTLY EVALUATING CONTINGENCY PLANS TO MITIGATE IMPACT AND WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE WITH ITS Q1 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE IN LATE MARCH

* PER SHARE IMPACT INCLUDES GUEST COMPENSATION

* BELIEVES CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON ITS GLOBAL BOOKINGS AND CANCELLED VOYAGES WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IMPACT ON GLOBAL BOOKINGS FROM CORONAVIRUS WILL FURTHER AFFECT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE