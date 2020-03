BRIEF-Carnival Sees Results Of Operations For FY Ending Nov 30 To Result In A Net Loss

March 16 (Reuters) - Carnival PLC:

* CARNIVAL - : UPDATE ON DEBT FUNDING AND OTHER MATTERS

* CARNIVAL - CORPORATION IMPLEMENTED A TEMPORARY PAUSE OF ITS GLOBAL FLEET CRUISE OPERATIONS ACROSS ALL BRANDS

* CARNIVAL - EXPECT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING NOVEMBER 30, 2020 TO RESULT IN A NET LOSS

* CARNIVAL - ONGOING EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL BOOKINGS WILL HAVE MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIQUIDITY

* CARNIVAL - TAKING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO IMPROVE ITS LIQUIDITY, INCLUDING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, AND PURSUING ADDITIONAL FINANCING

* CARNIVAL - IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO PROVIDE AN EARNINGS FORECAST

* CARNIVAL - ON MARCH 13 CO PROVIDED NOTICE TO LENDERS TO BORROW ABOUT $3 BILLION UNDER FACILITY AGREEMENT FOR A PERIOD OF SIX MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: