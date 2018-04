April 26 (Reuters) - Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc:

* CAROLINA TRUST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS 1ST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED FROM $3.3 MILLION IN 1Q17 TO $3.8 MILLION IN 1Q18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: