March 30 (Reuters) - Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 7.8% TO RMB336.5 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE INCREASED BY 7.0% TO ABOUT RMB122.5 MILLION

* RECOMMEND A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK28.04 CENTS PER SHARE

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS MAY IMPACT GROUP 'S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION