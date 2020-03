March 2 (Reuters) - Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd:

* AS OF MARCH 2, MORE THAN 50% OF GROUP’S FRANCHISE STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA HAVE RESUMED NORMAL OPERATION

* ON-LINE SALES BUSINESS RESUMED NORMAL OPERATION ON 11 FEB

* PRODUCTION & LOGISTICS CENTER IN WANZHOU OBTAINED APPROVAL FROM GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO RESUME PRODUCTION, OPERATION ON 3 MARCH

* PRODUCTION CAPACITY AT WANZHOU PRODUCTION AND LOGISTICS CENTER CAN REACH 60% OF NORMAL CAPACITY