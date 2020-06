BRIEF-Carpenter Technology Expects To Record Pre-Tax Charge Of About $10 Mln In Q4

June 4 (Reuters) - Carpenter Technology Corp:

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO ENHANCE LONG-TERM SUCCESS

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - PLAN INCLUDES REDUCING ABOUT 20% OF CO’S TOTAL GLOBAL SALARIED POSITIONS

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - REDUCING POSITIONS TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 TO $35 MILLION OF ANNUAL COST SAVINGS

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $10 MILLION IN Q4

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY- REVIEWING, PRIORITIZING CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - IMPLEMENTING GLOBAL HIRING FREEZE, DEFERRING ANNUAL MERIT INCREASES FOR MOST SALARIED EMPLOYEES

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - EFFECTING TEMPORARY FURLOUGHS FOR SOME PRODUCTION, MAINTENANCE, SALARIED EMPLOYEES

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME OUTLOOK FOR CURRENT QUARTER

