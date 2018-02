Feb 1 (Reuters) - Carpenter Technology Corp:

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.92

* Q2 SALES ROSE 14.1 PERCENT TO $487.8 MILLION

* CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY - RECORDED DISCRETE INCOME TAX NET BENEFIT OF $66.0 MILLION IN QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* IN Q2, ‍ALSO INCLUDED IN NET DISCRETE INCOME TAX BENEFIT IS A CHARGE OF $2.2 MILLION AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM​