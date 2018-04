BRIEF-Carpetright Expects FY Underlying Pre-Tax Loss In Region Of £7 Mln to £9 Mln

April 30 (Reuters) - Carpetright PLC:

* CARPETRIGHT - EXPECT FULL YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES BEING DOWN BY 3.6% IN THE UK

* RESULT OF CVA SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* “TRADING CONDITIONS HAVE REMAINED DIFFICULT, AS EXPECTED, IN BOTH OUR UK AND REST OF EUROPE (“ROE”) BUSINESSES.”

* GROUP ANTICIPATES REPORTING AN UNDERLYING PRE-TAX LOSS FOR YEAR ENDING 28 APRIL 2018 IN REGION OF £7M TO £9M

* IN UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES FELL BY 10.5% IN FINAL QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR.

* ANNOUNCE RESOLUTIONS NOW APPROVED BY REQUISITE MAJORITY OF SHAREHOLDERS PRESENT AT SHAREHOLDER MEETING HELD AT 9.00 A.M. ON MONDAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: