BRIEF-Carpetright in talks with lenders on difficult trading conditions

March 1 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc:

* ‍TRADING CONDITIONS IN WEEKS SINCE GROUP LAST UPDATED MARKET ON 19 JANUARY 2018 HAVE REMAINED DIFFICULT​

* ‍WHILE TREND IN GROUP‘S UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES HAS IMPROVED THROUGH INTERVENING PERIOD, IT REMAINS NEGATIVE​

* ‍TRADING IN REST OF EUROPE HAS ALSO IMPROVED​

* ‍UK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES REMAIN BELOW MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT A SMALL UNDERLYING PRE-TAX LOSS FOR YEAR ENDING 28 APRIL 2018​

* ‍PROACTIVELY ENGAGED IN CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS BANK LENDERS​

* ‍BANK LENDERS HAVE INDICATED THAT THEY CURRENTLY REMAIN FULLY SUPPORTIVE​

* ‍GROUP IS EXAMINING A RANGE OF OPTIONS TO ACCELERATE TURNAROUND OF BUSINESS AND STRENGTHEN ITS BALANCE SHEET​

* ‍PROCESS REMAINS AT AN EARLY STAGE AND GROUP WILL UPDATE MARKET ON THESE INITIATIVES AS REQUIRED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary)