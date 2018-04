BRIEF-Carpetright Says Creditors Approve Restructuring Plan

April 26 (Reuters) - Carpetright PLC:

* CVA APPROVED BY MAJORITY OF MORE THAN 75% IN VALUE OF UNSECURED CREDITORS OF COMPANY PRESENT AT MEETING IN PERSON OR BY PROXY

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO TRADE UNDER CONTROL OF DIRECTORS, OPERATING AS A GOING CONCERN.

* COMPANY STILL EXPECTS TO LAUNCH EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING ON OR AROUND 18 MAY 2018.

* COMPANY IS NOT IN AND WILL NOT BE IN ADMINISTRATION AS A RESULT OF APPROVAL BY CREDITORS OF CVA PROPOSAL

* IMPLEMENTATION OF CVA WILL BE CONDITIONAL UPON A SUCCESSFUL EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING