March 9 (Reuters) - CARPINIENNE DE PARTICIPATIONS SA :

* FY NET INCOME EUR 0.68 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.66 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF €2.00 PER SHARE

* FY CURRENT INCOME BEFORE TAX EUR 0.68 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.66 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​