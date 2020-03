BRIEF-Carraro FY Net Profit Down At EUR 8.1 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - Carraro SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 8.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 548.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 624.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE

* CARRARO CHAIRMAN SAYS ON COVID-19 CRISIS THAT CO’S PLANTS ARE OPERATING REGULARLY

* CARRARO CHAIRMAN SAYS ON COVID-19 CRISIS THAT DELAYS AT BEGINNING OF THIS CONTINGENCY HAVE BEEN REABSORBED ALLOWING THE ACTIVITIES TO CONTINUE EFFICIENTLY

* 2020 Q1 HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIALLY GROWING ORDER BOOK COMPARED TO EXPECTATIONS, ABOVE ALL THANKS TO RECOVERY OF VOLUMES EXPECTED IN ASIAN AREA (INDIA AND CHINA)

* BOARD APPROVES REORGANIZATION PROJECT AIMED AT SUPPORTING FURTHER GROWTH OF GROUP INTERNATIONALLY