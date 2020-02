BRIEF-Carrefour CEO: Coronavirus crisis a key concern

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA CEO Alexandre Bompard and CFO Matthieu Malige tell a news conference::

* CFO: WE ARE CONFIDENT THE COST SAVINGS DYNAMIC WILL CONTINUE BEYOND 2020

* CEO SAYS “WE HAVE A VERY GOOD MODEL IN TAIWAN, IT WOULD BE A MISTAKE TO DEPRIVE US FROM THAT”, WHEN ASKED WHY CARREFOUR STILL IN TAIWAN AFTER EXITING CHINA

* CEO SAYS:CORONAVIRUS IS A MAJOR CONCERN FOR US, MAIN CONCERN IS HEALTH CONDITIONS OF OUR STAFF BUT ALSO SECURING SUPPLY CHAIN

* CEO SAYS: WE HAVE SET UP CRISIS TEAMS IN AREAS IMPACTED BY VIRUS, SPECIAL CARE GIVEN TO ITALY BUT ALSO BEYOND

* CEO SAYS IT IS TOO EARLY TO GIVE DETAILS ON IMPACT OF VIRUS ON ITALIAN BUSINESS