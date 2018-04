April 11 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA CFO Matthieu Malige tells analysts:

* CFO SAYS HOLDING TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DIA STORES,FAIR TO ASSUME MOST OF 273 DIA STORES WILL BE TAKEN OUT OF GROUP SCOPE BY YEAR END

* CFO SAYS CARREFOUR HAS A “POSITIVE MOMENTUM” ON COST SAVINGS

* CFO SAYS WILL NOT COMMENT ON 2018 EBIT CONSENSUS

* CFO SAYS HARD TO ANTICIPATE WHAT WILL BE THE SALES TREND IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)