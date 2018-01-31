BRIEF-Carrefour eyes no staff reduction from downsizing French hypermarkets

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Carrefour’s Group Secretary General Laurent Vallee tells a hearing with the French Senate’s Economic affairs Committee:

* Plan to reduce selling space in French hypermarkets will not lead to staff cuts, there will be training programmes for staff.

* Repeats there will be no other elements job-wise in French plan than those announced on Jan 23: Voluntary departures offered to 2,400 employees at the French head office and plans to sell or close 273 underperforming Dia stores which employ around 2,100 people.

* Repeats Carrefour to strive to re-assign Dia store staff that could be affected by store closures

* Unions have said they fear as much as 5,000 job cuts Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)