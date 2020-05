May 29 (Reuters) - Carrefour Chairman and CEO Alexandre Bompard tells shareholders:

* Carrefour is a company with a solid balance sheet which will be able to seize opportunities arising from the current crisis - CEO

* Coronavirus crisis validates Carrefour's strategic choices, notably its growing focus on food e-commerce, convenience stores, cash & carry stores - CEO