July 6 (Reuters) - Carrefour CFO Pierre-Jean Sivignon tells a confeence cal:

* Confirms forecast for 2017 sales growth of 3-5 percent at constant exchange rates - cfo

* Carrefour cfo says will comment on 2017 ebit consensus at H1 results on August 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)