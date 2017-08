BRIEF-Carrefour places 500 million dollar non-dilutive cash settled convertible bonds

June 7 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR SA:

* CARREFOUR SUCCESSFULLY PLACES US$500 MILLION NON-DILUTIVE CASH SETTLED CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* BONDS HAVE A MATURITY OF 6 YEARS DUE 2023

* BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT 98.25 % OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE ON JUNE 14, 2017, EXPECTED SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY DATE OF BONDS, AND REDEEMED AT PAR ON JUNE 14, 2023

* BONDS WILL NOT BEAR INTEREST (ZERO-COUPON). NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH BOND WILL BE US$200,000

* CARREFOUR INTENDS TO APPLY FOR BONDS TO BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON OPEN MARKET (MARCHÉ LIBRE) SEGMENT OF EURONEXT PARIS