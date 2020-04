BRIEF-Carrefour To Reduce 2019 Dividend By 50%

April 20 (Reuters) - Carrefour SA:

* CARREFOUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ DECISIONS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BOD TO REDUCE BY 50% DIVIDEND PROPOSED FOR 2019

* WILL BE EUR 0.23 PER SHARE, VERSUS EUR 0.46 PER SHARE INITIALLY PLANNED AND EUR 0.46 PER SHARE PAID IN 2019 FOR 2018

* DIVIDEND EX-DATE WILL BE JUNE 8, 2020 AND RECORD DATE WILL BE JUNE 9, 2020

* PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND WILL BE PROPOSED IN CASH OR IN NEW SHARES AND WILL BE SUBMITTED TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON MAY 29, 2020