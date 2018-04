BRIEF-Carrefour's Management And Trade Unions Have Signed Two Majority Agreements

April 25 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR SA:

* CARREFOUR’S MANAGEMENT AND TRADE UNIONS HAVE SIGNED TWO MAJORITY AGREEMENTS ABOUT THE SOCIAL SUPPORT TO BE PROVIDED UNDER ITS TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* FIRST AGREEMENT ABOUT JOB PROTECTION PLAN FOR 273 FORMER DIA INTEGRATED STORES FOR WHICH NO BUYERS WILL HAVE BEEN FOUND BY THE END OF JUNE

* SECOND AGREEMENT (SIGNED BY FORCE OUVRIÈRE, CFDT, CGC AND THE CFTC) PERTAINS TO VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCY SCHEME

* AGREEMENTS WILL BE SUBJECT TO VALIDATION BY LABOUR ADMINISTRATION SO THEY CAN BE IMPLEMENTED STARTING JULY 1

* THE SCHEMES FOR WELCOMING AND SUPPORTING EMPLOYEES ARE ALREADY OPERATIONAL.

* SECOND AGREEMENT DESIGNED TO CUT SOME 2400 JOBS FROM THE GROUP’S HEAD OFFICES IN FRANCE

* ON FIRST AGREEMENT: SYSTEM IN PLACE IS DESIGNED TO HELP EMPLOYEES CONCERNED FIND EMPLOYMENT ELSEWHERE – MAINLY WITHIN THE GROUP

* SECOND AGREEMENT PROVIDES SUPPORT SCHEME FOR EMPLOYEES WHO WANT TO LEAVE THE COMPANY AND WORK ELSEWHERE

* ON FIRST AGREEMENT: EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED THREE APPROPRIATE JOB OPPORTUNITIES,

* THE FIRST AGREEMENT SIGNED BY FORCE OUVRIÈRE, THE CGC AND THE CFTC