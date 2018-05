May 3 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:

* CARRIAGE SERVICES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO EXCHANGE APPROXIMATELY $115 MILLION OF ITS 2.75% CONVERTIBLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2021 FOR COMMON STOCK AND CASH

* CARRIAGE SERVICES INC - ANTICIPATES THAT EXCHANGES WILL SETTLE ON OR ABOUT MAY 7, 2018