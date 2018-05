May 15 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:

* CARRIAGE SERVICES ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CARRIAGE SERVICES INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $325 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* CARRIAGE SERVICES INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* CARRIAGE SERVICES - IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY