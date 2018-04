April 24 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:

* CARRIAGE SERVICES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RECORD RESULTS AND LOWERS ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7.7 PERCENT TO $73.4 MILLION

* SEES ROLLING FOUR QUARTER REVENUES $274 MILLION - $277 MILLION

* SEES ROLLING Q4 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 - $1.85

* LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REVENUE BY 2.5% & ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%