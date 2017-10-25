FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carriage Services reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
October 25, 2017 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Carriage Services reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:

* Carriage services announces third quarter 2017 results and raises rolling four quarter outlook

* Says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

* Says Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $61.1 million

* Says Raises adjusted earnings per share for rolling four quarter period ending Sept 30, 2018 of $1.73 - $1.77

* Says ‍rolling four quarter outlook for period ending September 30, 2018 is for revenues of $273 million to $277​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
