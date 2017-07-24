FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Carrianna Group announces disposal of equity interests in Carrianna (Hunan) Enterprise
July 24, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Carrianna Group announces disposal of equity interests in Carrianna (Hunan) Enterprise

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Carrianna Group Holdings Co Ltd

* Vendor (unit of co), purchaser, Hunan Wancheng and target co entered into equity transfer agreement

* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire first sale equity for a cash consideration of RMB442.5 million

* Expected that group will record a loss as a result of disposals of about HK$100.9 million

* Purchaser to acquire second sale equity for a cash consideration of RMB357.5 million

* Deal in relation to disposal of equity interests in Carrianna (Hunan) Enterprise Co.

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 25 july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

