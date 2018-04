April 27 (Reuters) - Carrianna Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* KC MA AND KY MA TO SELL 87.8 MILLION SHARES & 37.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT HK$2.10 PER SHARE TO HUI WONG INDUSTRIAL

* KC MA, KY MA TERMINATE OLD SPA DATED JANUARY 25 AS PURCHASER FAILED TO PAY FURTHER DEPOSIT HK$105.3 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2JzGgyz Further company coverage: