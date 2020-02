Feb 18 (Reuters) - Carrianna Group Holdings Company Ltd :

* CHAIRMAN INITIATED A TEMPORARY 50% REDUCTION OF HIS SALARY FOR 2 MONTHS

* OTHER EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT INITIATED A 30% REDUCTION OF THEIR SALARIES FOR 2 MONTHS

* MAJORITY OF GROUP’S BUSINESSES IN MAINLAND SUSPENDED SINCE EARLY FEB THIS YEAR

* DUE TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, GROUP’S BUSINESSES ARE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: