March 28 (Reuters) - Carrianna Group Holdings Co Ltd :

* UNIT, CHOICE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD AND GRAND CREATION DEVELOPMENT ENTERED SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT

* MAX HONOUR INVESTMENTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 100 SHARES OF GRAND CREATION AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$1.00 PER SHARE

* EXPECTED TOTAL CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF MAX HONOUR TO GRAND CREATION FOR PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT HK$170 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: