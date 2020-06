June 8 (Reuters) - Carrianna Group Holdings Company Ltd :

* SEES SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT REVALUATION GAIN OF INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN PREVIOUS FY

* PERFORMANCE OF GROUP’S RESTAURANT, FOOD & HOTEL BUSINESSES SEVERELY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IN LAST QUARTER OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: