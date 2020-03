March 13 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* CARRIER GLOBAL CORP SAYS 10.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK COVERED BY PROSPECTUS MAY BE ACQUIRED BY PARTICIPANTS IN 2020 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

* CARRIER GLOBAL CORP SAYS CO'S COMMON STOCK HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR LISTING ON NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “CARR” - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/3d2tTL1) Further company coverage: