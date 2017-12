BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Divestiture Of A Portion Of Eagle Ford Acreage

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES THE DIVESTITURE OF A PORTION OF ITS EAGLE FORD ACREAGE

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC - ‍AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST A PORTION OF ITS ASSETS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $245 MILLION IN CASH​

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC - ‍PRODUCTION ASSOCIATED WITH DIVESTITURE ACCOUNTS FOR LESS THAN 10% OF COMPANY‘S TOTAL IN EAGLE FORD SHALE​

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS - DIVESTED ASSETS INCLUDE ABOUT 24,500 NET ACRES AND HAD ASSOCIATED NET PRODUCTION DURING Q3 OF 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY 3,400 BOE/D

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS-‍FOLLOWING CLOSE OF DEAL,CO WILL HOLD ABOUT 78,500 NET ACRES IN EAGLE FORD SHALE,EXCLUSIVELY LOCATED WITHIN CORE VOLATILE OIL FAIRWAY​