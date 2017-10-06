FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets
October 6, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* Press release - Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets

* Says ‍entered into an agreement to sell its assets in Marcellus Shale to a subsidiary of Kalnin Ventures Llc for $84 million in cash​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - ‍additionally, co could receive contingent payments of up to $7.5 million in aggregate based on natural gas prices exceeding certain thresholds over next three years​

* Says ‍effective date of transaction is April 1, 2017​

* Says ‍expect to close sale of both of our Appalachian packages during Q4​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas says DJ Basin Package is currently being marketed, and interest has been strong; hopes to be able to announce a sale of this asset later this quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

