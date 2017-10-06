BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:
* Press release - Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets
* Says entered into an agreement to sell its assets in Marcellus Shale to a subsidiary of Kalnin Ventures Llc for $84 million in cash
* Carrizo Oil & Gas - additionally, co could receive contingent payments of up to $7.5 million in aggregate based on natural gas prices exceeding certain thresholds over next three years
* Says effective date of transaction is April 1, 2017
* Says expect to close sale of both of our Appalachian packages during Q4
* Carrizo Oil & Gas says DJ Basin Package is currently being marketed, and interest has been strong; hopes to be able to announce a sale of this asset later this quarter