March 27 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC - FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA'S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT