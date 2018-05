May 7 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 51,257 BOE/D, 11% ABOVE Q1 OF 2017

* CARRIZO IS REITERATING ITS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 58,500-60,100 BOE/D

* QTRLY CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION OF 34,136 BBLS/D, 18% ABOVE Q1 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: