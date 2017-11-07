FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q3 EPS of $0.07
November 7, 2017 / 10:00 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q3 EPS of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo oil & gas announces third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍crude oil production of 34,903 bbls/d, 43% above q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍total production of 55,224 boe/d, 35% above q3 of 2016​

* Carrizo is adjusting its 2017 oil production guidance to 34,400-34,600 bbls/d​

* For natural gas and ngls, carrizo is adjusting its 2017 guidance to 77-78 mmcf/d and 6,100-6,200 bbls/d, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

