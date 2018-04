BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds To Kimmeridge 13D Filing

April 5 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS RESPONDS TO KIMMERIDGE 13D FILING

* CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES

* BELIEVES EXECUTING ON ITS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS IN EAGLE FORD SHALE, DELAWARE BASIN WILL “REDUCE CURRENT DISCOUNT VALUATION IN ITS SHARES”

* MEMBERS OF CO'S MANAGEMENT TEAM & BOARD HAVE HAD ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT SINCE ITS STAKE IN CO'S STOCK IN 2017